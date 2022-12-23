Much of the snow has shut off across north central Indiana, but meteorologists with the National Weather Service’s Northern Indiana Office were urging caution as temperature were expected to stay low and wind speeds high.
“Dangerous wind chills, and blowing and drifting snow expected,” a bulletin from the weather service said Friday morning. "Little to no additional snow accumulation. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.”
Plan on hazardous road conditions, the bulletin said.
“Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and will likely create drifts on north to south roads,” it continued “The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills between 20 below to 35 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”
As of 10 a.m. Wabash and Grant countries were under a “red” travel status. That, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says, is the highest level of local travel advisory, and means “that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.”
During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:
- refrain from all travel;
- comply with necessary emergency measures;
- cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and
- obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Tipton, Blackford, Wells, Adams, and Jay counties were under red travel advisories as well.
Howard, Miami and Huntington counties were operating under an “orange” status which means that “conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.”
“During a ‘watch’ local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations,” the IDHS says.
The winter storm warning was expected to be in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.
