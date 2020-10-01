The Special Olympics of Indiana is partnering with Grant County schools to create a new robotics program for elementary school students.
Special Olympics North America first began the robotics program as a way to draw children towards math and science in a fun and educational capacity. The first unified robotics league was created in Washington state for high school children.
During this summer however, Lisa Graham, executive director of the Grant County Special Education Cooperative, was approached about potentially bringing unified robotics to Indiana.
Graham said she thought it would be a good idea to bring unified robotics to the state, but to start off in elementary schools due to high amount of interest in robotics at the elementary level that already exists. Every school in Grant County already has elementary robotics teams, for example.
“If we’re going to do this, we should start with young kids,” said Graham. “High school students have lots of opportunities, when you look at elementary kids, they don’t have as many.”
In coordination with the superintendents of the five public schools in Grant County, the partnership to create the robotics league was formed. This partnership will result in the first Unified Robotics league in the country at the elementary level.
This season represents a test of the idea, in which there will be a six-week season. The cumulative work will lead up to a competition on Nov. 7 where teams of six, three athletes and three partners, will put their creation to the test in the Grant County Robotics tournament. This event will be held at Mississinewa’s Northview Elementary School.
“We are hoping this kind of league will take hold and provide opportunities for many students in the future to have these kinds of inclusive opportunities,” Graham said.
This partnership between the coaches, players and partners has presented opportunities for all involved to learn and grow from working with one another.
“It’s the greatest lesson I think that we can learn from each other,” Graham said. “All kids can learn, but we learn differently. It takes all of us together to accomplish things sometimes. You might look at somebody with a disability and think ‘They can’t do that.’ Well they may not do it the same way, or it may take a little longer to get there, but all kids can learn. We just have to break that barrier of having that mindset that they can’t do it.”
The partners, students without a disability, are there to learn and grow with the athletes, students with a disability. Graham noted partners don’t do the work for the athletes. In fact, very much the opposite is the case. The partners are there to help and also to share in the experience together.
Each team is constructed slightly differently. Some have a special education teacher and a robotics instructor assisting the athletes. In these cases, the instructors are learning a thing or two as well.
“I know nothing about robotics,” said Riverview Elementary special services teacher Payton Scott. “I’ve been learning this whole time. I’m just super grateful for Courtney, my co-coach. She knows a ton about robotics. It’s very much me learning with the kids and Courtney helping us along. It’s definitely a learning process.”
Next year, if this year’s test is successful, there are hopes to further expand this program to other schools across the state, Graham said.
Ivy Tech is coming onboard as a sponsor to the event. Graham said there are hopes that Ivy Tech will host the event in the future to help students see a college environment at an early age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.