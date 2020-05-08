The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded Grant County more than $60,000 in emergency relief funds, according to a press release distributed Friday.
The funds are being made available under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Grant County was chosen to receive $23,969 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, which is a decrease from the previous award of $28,987 in 2019. Grant County also received $34,173 in CARES Act appropriations.
A local board will determine how the funds are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
The deadline to file applications is noon on Tuesday, May 19.
Public and private voluntary agencies interested in applying for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Linda Wilk, Hands of Hope Director, at lwilk@famservices.com or 765-662-9971 ext. 123 for applications.
Completed applications can be sent to Wilk via mail or email. The mailing address is 101 S. Washington St., Marion, and completed applications can be dropped off there as well.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive the funds, and according to the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
- be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
- be eligible to receive Federal funds
- have an accounting system,
- practice nondiscrimination
- have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter
- Programs
- if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
- Not be debarred or suspended from receiving Federal funding;
- Have a checking account. (Cash payments are not allowed);
- Have a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN), (Note: contact local IRS office for more information on securing FEIN and the necessary form [SS-4] or go to the website: www.irs.gov);
- Have a Data Universal Number System (DUNS) number issued by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) and provide along with other required associated;
- Practice nondiscrimination (those agencies with a religious affiliation wishing
- to participate in the program must not refuse services to an applicant based on
- religion or require attendance at religious services as a condition of assistance,
- nor will such groups engage in any religious proselytizing in any program
- receiving EFSP funds;
- No individual, family or household may be charged a fee for service
- To the extent practicable, involve homeless individuals and families, through
- employment, volunteer programs, etc., in providing emergency food and
- shelter services.
For more information, please contact Family Service Society Inc., Hands of Hope or Wilk at 765-662-9971.
