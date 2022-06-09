The Kiwanis Club of Grant County in combination with the Indiana Kiwanis Foundation presented six scholarships to graduating seniors at their meeting on Wednesday. Scholarship recipients included Ja’myah Hahn, from Marion High School, who will attend IU Bloomington in the fall; Jaron Hofmann, from Marion High School, who plans to study Computer Information and Technology at Purdue University; Isabelle Johnson, from Oak Hill High School, who is enrolled at Indiana Wesleyan University; Madison Reynolds, from Oak Hill High School, who will study at IU Kokomo; Katelyn Roseberry, from Mississinewa High School, who will attend North Texas University to study Psychology; and Arden Weaver, from Marion High School, who will attend IU Bloomington in the fall.
In addition to strong academic and extra-curricular performance while in high school, all six of these Grant County students have worked and have also contributed a significant number of hours to community service, a news release from the Kiwanis Club said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.