Local residents will have the opportunity to watch fireworks two nights in a row without leaving Grant County’s borders.
Both Fairmount and Marion will have fireworks shows Saturday night around dusk, and Gas City will end its weekend-long Independence Day festival with its own fireworks display Sunday at dusk. City officials say Marion’s show will begin at 10 p.m.
Gas City’s annual Independence Parade will start in the Mississinewa High School parking lot and make its way downtown starting at 1 p.m., and Gas City Clerk Treasurer Karen Wood said there will be a lot of festivities running all day long.
“It’s just so much fun. It’s all about families getting together with different people to picnik, enjoy the river, and enjoy the vendors. You can go shopping or go swimming all day,” Wood said about the weekend-long activities going on, adding that people will be camping out in the park from Friday through Sunday. “The kids can fish in the river or pond, and they can even go to the zoo. If they come up to city hall, they can get information on all kinds of activities.”
At Matter Park in Marion on July 3, The Italics and Friends will play live music from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Cook and Belle will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. The event in Marion officially begins at 5 p.m., and there will be a host of vendors at the event, including Pappies Smokehouse and Lunch Box, Obi’s BBQ, Monroe’s Big Dog Diner, Git R. Done Concessions, The Eis Wagon, Stever’s Kettle and Carmel Corn, Twisted Sugar, Kona Ice, Color street and Numb Skullz Airbrush Tshirts.
Matter park will have inflatables provided by Fun Services, DJ services provided by Tony, Marion’s DJ and fireworks provided by Melrose Pyrotechnics, Inc.
Wood said Gas City’s fireworks are thanks to donations by community members, businesses and fundraisers put on by the Gas City Volunteer Fire Department.
“Our fire department has always provided a fantastic fireworks show...We’re lucky that the fire department is so active,” Wood said. “We know it is going to be a safe show, and they set it all up. We ordered the fireworks, and I think that’s why people like to come to camp all weekend long.”
While there are only a few spots left to camp in the Gas City Park, Wood said people can get information at City Hall.
“If you wanted to come to Gas City this weekend, I’m sure you would find it’s nothing but excitement about all the activities going on over here,” she said.
Wood said people come from around the state to see their fireworks display and check out all of the stuff Gas City has to offer.
“We’ve got a lot of new businesses here,” Wood said. “We’ve got a lot of places to shop downtown.
“We also have a lot of activities going on by the river. It’s just an absolutely great day,” she continued. “We’ve got all the vendors down there. We’ve got tenderloins, ice cream – all kinds of food, and I think they’ve even got other vendors this year too that sell their own wares, like tie dye t-shirts. It’s kind of like a flea market. The people love going around and buying from all the vendors.”
With a full array of live music, entertainment and activities for all ages, Wood said people are really anticipating the weekend to arrive, especially since people are getting vaccinated and COVID-19 cases remain low across the county.
“Oh yes, it does get busy. There’s not a doubt about it, but people want to be with other people,” she said. “I think especially after we had COVID, people are free to go out and feel like they can really enjoy themselves and not spend a ton of money. This is the way to do it. Gas City is the place to be.”
In Fairmount, the fireworks show will be put on at Playacres Park, where food and vendors will be present.
