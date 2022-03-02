Sexual acts between a jailer and an inmate at the Grant County Jail resulted in the arrest of a Gas City man Tuesday night.
William Niverson, 30, was booked on sexual misconduct and official misconduct charges at the Grant County Jail Tuesday night following an investigation by Indiana State Police (ISP) Sgt. Bob Burgess, according to ISP reports.
The investigation stems from a Tuesday report from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department to ISP regarding sexual acts between an adult female inmate and Niverson while at the jail, ISP states.
Niverson, a correctional officer, has been an employee at the jail since August 2017.
He posted bail and was released.
ISP is currently investigating the case and declined to share further information.
“All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum said.
