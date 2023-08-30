Governor Eric J. Holcomb awarded 76 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half Century Business Award in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
Afena Credit Union received the Half Century Business Award and Needham-Storey-Wampner received the Century Business Award.
