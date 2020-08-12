After a three-month search conducted by the Board of Directors Search Committee and Organizational Development Solutions, Inc. of Northwest Indiana, the Board is pleased to announce the selection of Marianne "Mari" DiMatteo as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grant-Blackford Mental Health, Inc.
The selection was made June 30 after having received 75 applications from 32 states, from Maine in the east to California in the west. More than 80 percent of those candidates presented backgrounds and attributes that indicated that each could be a wonderful addition to the Center and its mission.
Dr. DiMatteo brings with her more than 20 years of executive leadership experience, most recently having served in the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Familylinks, Inc in Pittsburgh. Prior to that, DiMatteo was the COO at the Community Guidance Center in Indiana, Pennsylvania. During her 12-year tenure as COO there, DiMatteo provided oversight to 13 mental health, substance abuse, intellectual disabilities and early intervention programs. DiMatteo also spent seven years at Family Care for Children and Youth where she positively influenced the lives of foster and adoptive children across the state of Pennsylvania.
“I am honored to work with the board, staff and partners to continue the critical work at Grant-Blackford Mental Health that has been championed over the last 43 years by Paul Kuczora," she said. "Grant-Blackford has a rich history of providing vital services to some of the most vulnerable individuals since 1950. As the landscape is ever-changing in our world, the potential for opportunity to positively impact our communities through the work of the Grant-Blackford team is limitless. I eagerly await the opportunity to share my passion, education and lived experience with the staff and individuals served by Grant-Blackford.”
DiMatteo earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Saint Vincent College, a master of social work from California University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in administration and leadership science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The selection of DiMatteo reflects her achievements in the field, to date, and her excellent qualifications, the board stated. She brings an interest and an energy to the Center, the staff and the community.
In her free time, DiMatteo enjoys spending time with her husband, Steve, her three children and two grandchildren. She and her family spend time boating, camping and motorcycling. Mari and Steve plan to make their home in the area that the Center serves. DiMatteo will begin her work with the Center in September. She and retiring CEO Paul Kuczora will have two months to work together before his retirement in early November.
