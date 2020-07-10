Grant-Blackford Mental Health, Inc. (GBMH) has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation and for Hospital Accreditation Program by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
GBMH underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on Nov. 16, 2019. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Behavioral Health Care Program and Hospital Program standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, life safety, medication management, national patient safety goals and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
