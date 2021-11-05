Grant Blackford Mental Health (GBMH) announces that Dr. Marianne DiMatteo has tendered her resignation from her position as President/Chief Executive Officer to pursue other opportunities effective Jan. 31, 2022.
GBMH thanks Dr. DiMatteo for her leadership over the past 14 months. She led the organization through the pandemic and set GBMH on a course for future success, including the agency’s vision to grow their services in Blackford County.
