The Indiana Statehouse will be home to a new monument honoring Hoosier suffragettes following the passage of a law sponsored by State Rep. Ann Vermilion (R-Marion).
Vermilion, president of the women's POWER caucus, said Senate Enrolled Act 6 extends the Indiana Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission's work to 2024 as they create a Statehouse monument honoring the 19th Amendment. The 2019 law creating the commission, which was tasked with commemorating the 100-year milestone of women's right to vote in Indiana, was set to expire this year.
