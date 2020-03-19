Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced a laundry list of new steps to protect Hoosiers during the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday afternoon.
Below are major highlights of his announcement, according to a press release from his office:
Holcomb will extend the current state of emergency an additional 30 days when it expires on April 5.
K-12 public schools are directed to remain closed until May 1. Non-public schools are also ordered closed. This date may be revised to extend through the end of the 2019-2020 school year if circumstances warrant.
All-state mandated assessments, such as ILEARN, will be cancelled for the current academic year, and Holcomb also has asked the Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick to pursue federal waivers needed to cancel the requirements for accountability, chronic absenteeism and state-mandated assessments.
Utility services are prohibited from discontinuing service to any customer during the public health emergency.
The state will interpret Indiana’s unemployment laws to the broadest extent possible to cover Hoosiers who are out of work because of COVID-19.
The Department of Workforce Development will seek federal authorization to provide unemployment benefits for those who are not otherwise eligible for unemployment.
No residential eviction proceedings or foreclosure actions may be initiated during the public health emergency, but Holcomb added this does not relieve the individual of obligations to pay rent or mortgage payments.
Participants in the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) and the Children’s Health Insurance Program are not required to make premium payments.
Job search requirements are waived for those applying for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) benefits.
The Family and Social Services Administration will seek a federal waiver to extend renewals for existing Medicaid and HIP recipients.
The commissioner of the state Department of Insurance will request that insurers institute a 60-day moratorium on policy cancellations for non-payment of premiums. This does not suspend a policyholder’s obligation to make payments.
The commissioner will ask health insurers to cover COVID-19 testing without requiring prior authorization and to not increase prices or coverage costs that involve medical care for COVID-19.
Late fees will be waived for several driver’s licenses and identification card renewals, vehicle registrations, titles and certain other transactions.
Requirements have been relaxed for veterans to qualify for awards from the Military Family Relief Fund.
More on the executive orders, which contain additional actions, can be found at this link: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm
