The Calvin Institute of Christian Worship at Calvin University has awarded IWU a one-year $13,300 grant for the Gospel Choir. Through the grant, IWU plans to develop the Gospel Choir further and educate the campus community on the traditions of gospel music.
The IWU Gospel Choir was founded in the spring of 2021 by a group of students to celebrate the biblical principle of unity in diversity and expand the genre of worship music in the Chapel to include gospel. There are currently about 20 students in the choir.
