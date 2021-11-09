The historic Ginger Lee house officially has a new owner who hopes to restore the building to its full potential.
Maurizio Matta and Antonella Durante, an Italian couple currently living in Canada, recently purchased the building and are relocating to Marion after a life spent abroad.
“When my wife and I decided to purchase this property, we knew we were aware of acquiring a piece of American history and the moral obligation towards the community that that was coming along with,” Matta said.
At this time, the couple said they are looking to renovate the space for residential use, though it has inspired them with many business uses.
According to the building’s realtor, Craig Luthy of Nicholson Realty, the couple discussed opening an authentic Italian restaurant at the location in the future.
“He’s a great guy, and he’s just absolutely wonderful to work with,” Luthy said.
Matta said the restoration project is in the planning stages and will take up to three years to complete. However, the restoration work started by local nonprofit Save Our Stories (SOS) is still currently underway.
“This project still requires careful consideration moving forward,” Matta said. “Many important decisions need to be evaluated, chosen and validated.”
The new owners are using tax credits and grants that are available at federal, state and local levels to alleviate the costly interventions necessary to bring this house to its old appearance, Matta said.
Matta said the couple will have a more defined direction for the execution of the project early next year.
SOS acquired the building and began working with Indiana Landmarks to restore the historic building to its former glory. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The 1912 house, located at 917 S Adams Street, is attributed to Samuel Plato, one of the first African American architects in the country. The building has sat vacant for at least 20 years, allowing for significant decay. In September 2021, a grant funded the replacement of the roof of the carriage house.
In a recent blog post, SOS member Bill Munn stated that “The saving and reuse of 917 South Adams marks significant progress in not only restoring a property but also in rewriting the narrative of the Marion community.”
Matta said he wanted to thank those in the Marion community that he has met so far.
“We have received support, encouragement and commitment and we’d like to say to all of those people and our new friends and neighbors how much that means to us in getting started with this memorable Family journey,” Matta said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.