The Marion High School JROTC Raider team poses with their championship award at a regional Raiders competition hosted by Hobart High School on April 30. The Giants easily defeated 14 other teams at the competition, clearly demonstrating why they are the reigning Raider national champions in the small school category. The team included Joshua Pina, Tyrone Banks, Haden Montgomery, Anthony O’Neil, Kylar Pettus, and Damarie Weaver. (Photo provided by Marion Community Schools)
The Marion High School JROTC Raider team dominated an April 30 competition to end the year with another victory.
The all-male Raider team faced 14 other teams in a regional competition hosted at Hobart High School. There, the Giants bested all teams in the five competitive events to easily secure the top finish overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.