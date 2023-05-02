Marion High School JROTC cadets Evan Ray, Stephany Miksch and Nakiya Bibbs take careful aim after running several laps around the school during the biathlon hosted at MHS on April 29. A missed shot would result in a dreaded penalty lap. Miksch and Bibbs partnered to win the female division.
Marion High School JROTC hosted a biathlon last weekend featuring multiple teams from three area high schools. The event, which focused on a combination of cardiovascular endurance coupled with air rifle marksmanship, provided the cadets with an intense challenge. The Giants earned two first place finishes.
A total of 13 teams competed with two-person teams in either the male, female, or co-ed division.
