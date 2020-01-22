The Gas City- Mill Township Public Library was recently awarded a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Grant by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).
Administered by the Indiana State Library, the library was awarded a total of $8,000 for the purchase of a mobile computer lab. The mobile computer lab consists of 15 participant laptops and one instructor laptop, a combination storage/charging cart, computer mice, and software for the laptops.
