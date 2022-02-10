A 20-year-old entrepreneur recently opened a dog-grooming business in Gas City with aspirations to expand her business even further within the next ten years.
Sadie Working, owner of Paws Pet Grooming, opened her business on Nov. 1, 2021, in Gas City a year after beginning pet grooming school. Working graduated after only two months in Kokomo before she found a home in Gas City.
Working’s business is operated in her home presently, and her clientele lists have been expanding exponentially since her opening.
“It’s been so busy. I’m getting to the point where in the next year I won’t take anyone new. I never thought my business would open up that fast. I honestly didn’t,” said Working. “I use my personal Facebook and my personal phone number. It’s not like I’m on billboards or anything like that. It’s been great.”
Working began her business by working on a few dogs at her mother’s house after she finished working. However, through her connections with her clients, the word of her business spread rapidly and allowed her to expand her clientele.
Working’s business stems from her love for animals. Since she was young, Working’s grandmother allowed her to perform simple grooms on her Shih Tzu, Cowboy, who is still with her today.
“(Cowboy) is my boy and will be 16 this month. If it wasn’t for him when I got him when I was 4, I wouldn’t have the passion for animals I do now,” said Working. “He has been through everything with me and he’s so pampered.”
Working’s passion for helping animals extends past her adoration for Cowboy. According to working, as she was exploring career opportunities, they all dealt with animals, and she just happened to find her passion for dog grooming while shadowing a veterinarian.
“Before I could even walk, I had a passion for animals, and everyone knew it. I wanted to be a zookeeper, and then I wanted to be a vet tech,” said Working. “I found a grooming school in Kokomo where I was living at the time, I started it and I fell in love with it.”
Working typically performs ten dog grooms per day alongside other scheduled bathing and check-up appointments. However, she typically strives to have no more than three or four dogs in the shop at any given time. As well, she strives to work efficiently and effectively to ensure that the dogs are not in the shop for more than two hours at a time. This determination comes from her previous experiences where Cowboy would spend all day in the shop with other groomers.
Working strives to build her forever home and forever barn alongside her kennel, grooming and training facility within the next seven to ten years. Working expressed that the goal could possibly become a reality sooner, but she wants to experience her 20’s despite consistently being busy during the day.
Working set herself apart from other groomers due to her innate passion for animals. Working stated that some groomers appreciate the paycheck more than the dogs, but she values the dogs and their safety and happiness above any monetary value.
“I am the biggest animal lover. (The dogs) get better treatment. They get loved on and cuddles. They don’t sit in a cage all day. I let them run around the shop when we don’t have a ton of dogs in here,” said Working. “They never go face-to-face with a dog that’s not theirs. I have a big passion for animals.”
Working stressed that her motto when working is to “love on the dogs” rather than anticipate the paycheck after the service.
Working coordinates her clients through her Facebook page, named Sadie Working, and through her personal phone at 765-517-0016. Working’s hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Special appointment times can be negotiated. Paws Pet Grooming is located at 801 East North F Street, Gas City.
