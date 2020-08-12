Nearly one month after the death of Gas City Police Chief Tim Eckstein, Mayor Bill Rock swore in a new chief of police and a new assistant chief Thursday.
“I loved (Eckstein) quite a bit, and was proud to have him as our chief,” Rock said at the swearing in ceremony on August 6. “And I am proud now to name Christian Huston as our Chief.”
Rock said he was torn between Huston and Heath Emmons, and after talking with 50 people in the community, he decided to name Emmons as the assistant chief of police.
“Believe it or not the community loves both of them,” Rock said. “Both of them have strengths in different areas, but they compliment each other. That’s why I decided to do an assistant chief too.”
Rock said Huston exhibits the strengths of an administrator such as budgeting, and Emmons is excellent with public relations and speaking.
“Both of them were capable of being chief,” Rock said. “I am just glad and feel blessed that I’ve got an assistant and a chief that I can lean on.”
After knowing Eckstein for most of his life and working closely together for seven months as mayor and police chief, Rock said he really got to know the kind of person Eckstein was.
Eckstein told Rock what he needed to hear, not what he wanted to hear, and Rock said he expects both Emmons and Huston to do the same.
After working for 12 years as a captain at the Gas City police department, Huston said taking over as chief of police is bittersweet.
“I just want to serve the community the best way I can and I think leading this department is the best way I’ll be able to do so,” Huston said. “I just want to continue on with the success that Chief Eckstein has built here.”
According to Huston, Eckstein left the department in the best shape it’s ever been.
“Tim’s somebody I looked up to my whole life,” Huston said. “It’s a huge honor and it’s a tremendous opportunity. I just wish it would have been three months from now when he was supposed to retire.”
Emmons said the past month has been difficult and emotional for the department, but he is ready to start in his new position.
“I’m ecstatic just to get started, just to get the ball rolling and keep moving forward with what Chief Eckstein started,” Emmons said. “I am just truly blessed to be in this position.”
After 20 years with the Gas City police, Emmons said he looks forward to growing the department and getting his officers more training.
“Gas city is growing so we’re going to need more officers to make sure we can cover that,” Emmons said.
According to Huston, his first task is to hire a new patrol officer.
Applications are available at gascitypolice.net/ employment-application, the Gas City Police Department or the Gas City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office at 211 E. Main St. Applications must be returned by Aug. 21, 2020 at 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.