On Tuesday evening, Gas City officials were presented with a proposal to urge the State Representative Ann Vermilion to support four Indiana cities that have filed a lawsuit against large corporations.
The proposal was sent to the Gas City Council to request their support by the city of Marion who has already received support from Upland.
The lawsuit was filed initially by four different cities in Indiana against Netflix, Disney, Hulu, DirectTV and the Dish Network for their inaction in paying fees to the cities.
The cities of Fishers, Indianapolis, Evansville and Valparaiso have been pinpointed as the main Plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the large streaming services and have accused them of not complying with the Video Services Franchises Act as they have not applied for a franchise from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and do not pay fees.
According to the act, providers of video services in the state of Indiana must file with the Commission to receive a video service franchise after 2006 and thus pay fees garnered from the franchises.
While the act was initially targeted at cable-service providers, these streaming service providers have been compared to traditional cable-networking services due to past comments from high-ranking company officials and specific wording in the Act itself that can be reinterpreted.
Due to the lack of action from the streaming services, the Indiana cities filed against them and have been requesting other cities to support the cause by urging government officials to endorse the action.
According to the proposal, the lack of franchises could affect nearly 600 different governing bodies in the state and could lead to a large payout if the cities win the case.
The main concern of Gas City officials was that the endorsement would lead to financial repercussions, but this idea was squandered almost immediately through legal explanations from professionals facilitating the discussion.
According to the Council, the only payment that the city is currently receiving from streaming services is from Spectrum as a contact fee as they have electrical wires running through the city-owned poles, so if there is no increase in any fee and a possible payout, they see no issue in supporting the proposal.
"It's probably an uphill battle, but I don't think it'll hurt to let Representative Vermilion know that we support Upland and Marion in this cause and see maybe if she can enact legislation," said Councilman Larry Terrwillegar. "Additional sources of revenue are a blessing sometimes."
Due to the lack of consequences for the action, the Council officially ruled to support the cause alongside Marion and Upland.
According to officials, it is unknown whether this endorsement will lead to increased revenue for Gas City if the case is won by the cities or whether the City will still receive no further franchise fee payments.
It is theorized that since the franchise fees have been accumulating over the past few years, the case may continue for much longer, especially after a motion to dismiss was followed by further litigation.
The case is currently in commercial court in Marion County and does not have a designated or estimated closing date as of Tuesday evening.
