The splash pad in Gas City’s Turner Park is officially set to open for the first time at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21.
Turner Park has several community amenities in the works. The splash pad is the first to open and the outdoor fitness center is on track to open in September. The facility will be fully ADA-compliant.
Gas City received $30,000 in grant money as well as $50,000 of community support that the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program matched to fund the project.
The splash pad will be free for the public to use and will also be available to rent for two-hour blocks to host birthday parties and other private events. The money from splash pad rentals will help cover some of the costs of water.
Gas City Mayor Bill Rock said the splash pad is a “fantastic quality of life addition to our city for kids to come down and enjoy.”
The ribbon cutting is Friday at 5 p.m. and Rock invited the public to attend and enjoy the splash pad on its first evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.