A Gas City man is in critical condition, as of deadline Monday, after he was shot Sunday evening on the 100 block of West North C Street in Gas City.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said officers responded around 7:30 p.m. April 5 to find 19-year-old Austin T. Haisley suffering from a gunshot wound.
“The shooting, as of right now, appears to stem from a domestic situation in that home,” Slocum said. “Right now officers are still trying to verify all the facts, so no one’s been arrested. That’s where we stand right now.”
Slocum said Haisley was shot by a handgun.
The location of the injury was unknown as of deadline Monday.
Slocum said ISP detectives do not believe the public is in danger based on facts gathered from the case.
“We believe that this was an isolated event at that residence with these individuals,” he said.
Slocum said ISP will report to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office once facts are verified to determine if any criminal activity took place.
“We will let the investigation take its course to determine if someone needs to be held accountable for the shooting,” he said.
Haisley was transported to Marion General Hospital Sunday night before he was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne via medical helicopter.
Slocum said he expects his department to provide more information at a later date.
The investigation is active. Anyone with information is encouraged to call ISP at 765-473-6666.
