Golf cart-loving Gas City residents will see higher registration fees and a new safety requirement after City Council passed an ordinance amendment Tuesday evening.
Gas City Police Chief Tim Eckstein outlined the reasons behind the changes during a public hearing on the ordinance.
The fee was raised because the cost to create permits continues to climb, Eckstein explained. While the fee did jump from $12 to $25, he said it is considerably lower than many communities around the state.
“It is still low. There are some communities that are charging $75 or more,” Eckstein said.
Eckstein said the change to encourage safety is the requirement that golf cart passengers are sitting on a built-in seat, not on someone’s lap.
“You often see young ones, infants and toddlers sitting on laps, so we have created a part in the ordinance to prohibit that,” Eckstein said. “Just because [we have had] accidents involving golf carts where people have been ejected from them. So without any seat belts, we want to make sure that people are being safe.”
Another change is to include “multi-purpose off-highway utility vehicles” in the ordinance. This includes higher speed all-terrain vehicles, such as golf carts with roll-bars, but is limited to ATVs with a steering wheel, Mayor Bill Rock explained.
“There have been a lot of other communities, including the Grant County ordinance, that have included these vehicles,” Eckstein said. “So it makes sense for us to add them now, while we are making changes.”
No members of the public shared opinions on the ordinance at the meeting, but Rock said several residents had sent him questions via Facebook before the meeting. He said he received questions mainly about what was changing in the ordinance.
“Social media is so huge anymore. Once we put it out for the public to see … then I started seeing a lot of messages on my social media pages asking what the changes would be,” Rock said. “So I told them it was basically a safety issue.”
Rock underscored that changes to the ordinance were meant to mirror the ordinances covering incorporated areas of Grant County and Jonesboro. He said amendments regarding the fees and the new types of vehicles are already in the code for these neighboring ordinances.
The ordinance passed 4-0 on second reading. Permits issued under the previous ordinance are valid until May 1.
Golf cart users found to be in violation of the ordinance could be subject to a fine in an amount not to exceed $500. The full golf cart ordinance is available on chronicle-tribune.com.
