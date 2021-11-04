Presentations for the "Ready Grant" in Gas City will be shown to an advisory board in December to possibly help fund the performing arts center project.
City council discussed the "Ready Grant" at the city council meeting in Gas City on Tuesday where details on the next steps were highlighted. Mayor Bill Rock stressed the importance of the performing arts center, and in turn the "Ready Grant" as well.
“It’s just a great project for not just us, but also for the schools, the county and surrounding counties that are close and can use the art center,” said Rock. “The performances that would come in would bring tourism to Grant County and would potentially bring in more restaurants, more hotels and just more tax revenue for our county and our city.”
According to Rock, the performing arts center, previously referred to as the auditorium, needs funding for construction, but all plans and foundations are already set. Due to COVID, costs have increased for materials, so the $17 million that is already available for the project still places the city under budget.
If the project receives the ready grant money, likely totaling around $4.4 million, construction may begin in early 2022.
Currently, the project has ranked highly for the region and has a high chance of receiving some funding from the state.
“We scored very well with East Central Indiana. My understanding is that out of the cities that applied for this grant, we were in the top two in scoring there and in the top 13 of the state of the $500 million that is going to be awarded,” said Rock.
The East Central Indiana region will give the presentation to the governor's board. The presentation will consist of photos and design ideas constructed by the city.
Competition appears steep for the grant as only ten spots are available for the 19 remaining projects according to Economic Growth Council Executive Director Tim Eckerle.
If the governor signs off on the project, funds should be available in early 2022, and Rock plans to commence construction as soon as possible.
Rock met with representatives in Ohio who would likely aid in the project and claims the meeting was successful. The project will claim the remaining 10 acres of the industrial park, which will give Gas City a full industrial park for the first time.
When construction is completed, the performing arts center will be turned over to Mississinewa Community Schools to utilize, but anyone in the county and surrounding counties are welcome to utilize the building as well.
Rock is scheduled to appear before the Grant County commissioners on Monday, Nov. 15 to discuss additional funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, totaling around $2.5 million.
If the city achieves the ready grant and is awarded ARP funding, the project will be on budget and will be completed without placing stress on the city. Bids will begin to be received once the funds are acquired, according to Rock.
Even if the city does not receive this funding, Rock ensured that officials are already brainstorming for other possibilities to help fund the project, but they still remain hopeful.
“This would put us on budget. Instead of trying to scramble for the other $4.5 million that the pandemic shortened us, it’ll help us put construction underway,” said Rock. “If we get $4.4 million and $2.5 million, and if prices have gone up in the meantime, then we will be fine.”
