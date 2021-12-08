Gas City passed a resolution and ordinance regarding a grant for the lift station project and gave updates on the future of the Community Crossings Grant.
The resolution allows the city to use a local match if the city receives a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
The local match is valued at $1,048,387 and was confirmed by city engineer Jason Miller and clerk treasurer Karen Wood to be in the bond anticipation note (BAN). If the grant is received, further discussion will be held regarding the bonds.
“At a later date, there will be another resolution or ordinance to actually authorize the BAN,” said councilman Larry Terwillegar. “This doesn’t actually bind us to the one million forty-eight.”
If received, the OCRA grant will provide $700,000 to the city for the North Main Street lift station project for improvements made for wastewater.
The city will need professional services for grant administration to comply with the stipulations of the grant. Gas City board of works approved a resolution to contract Kleinpeter consulting group for $61,000 only if the grant is received.
According to Miller, the city has been working closely with the Ice Miller law firm and Baker Tilly financial consulting firm to form a new ordinance for the lift station project.
“This is an ordinance to authorize future BAN revenue to fund our local match for this project, and each future BAN would be authorized at a future point in time for whatever projects the council deems necessary,” said Miller. “The ordinance this evening would set those wheels in motion.”
Council passed the resolution permitting the local match and adopted the ordinance to authorize the use of BAN revenue for city projects.
The OCRA application is due on Dec. 15. OCRA is set to announce the recipients of the grant on Feb. 10. All resolutions and ordinances are contingent on whether the grant is received by the city.
Gas City has officially been approved by Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) for their assets management plan for the payment inventory, which is a prerequisite for applying for a Community Crossings Grant in 2022. LTAP submitted the approval on Dec. 1.
Gas City is now eligible to apply for the grant on Jan. 4, but the council and city have yet to decide on the projects that would be supported by the grant if it is received.
Applications for the Community Crossings Grant are due by the end of January. Officials will be notified around spring break of their standing with the grant according to Miller.
Gas City constructed a preliminary list of projects for their fall application for the Community Crossings Grant, but the city officially submitted an application for a different project which was unsuccessful. Miller claimed that the preliminary list will likely be transferred to the 2022 application instead. The list is inside the TIF district, which will allow for the city to utilize TIF funds as well.
Each community is only eligible for up to $1 million from the Community Crossings Grant between the fall and spring applications.
The OCRA resolution for the local match will be open for a public hearing on Dec. 21 to further discuss the resolution and the grant.
