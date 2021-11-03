New proposals for the process of purchasing the old firework factory along Evans Road in Gas City sparked concern and debate during the Gas City Redevelopment Commission's (RDC) meeting Tuesday.
The RDC had already voted on numerous aspects of the old firework factory purchase and future clean-up project, but new information was presented to the commission.
The potential buyer of the property, Eric Turner, was originally planning to close with a company out of Alabama then donate the property to the city. Due to legal concerns and ease of access, Turner suggested that he donate the $50,000 to the RDC and the commission pays for the property instead, removing Turner from the chain of title.
"That was a suggestion from Kyle to Eric. Instead of him closing and then having a secondary closing with the RDC, why doesn't he just make a donation to the RDC for the same amount and then the RDC closes with the seller," said City Engineer Jason Miller.
Turner would have been involved in the agreement, but Miller stated that it would be a smoother process if he was not involved as environmental liability claims would go to the city and then as far back as needed for the insurance policy rather than having to also go through Turner.
This new transaction, until finalized, was meant to remain private, so officials had not heard about it until the meeting on Tuesday.
The main concern was that any environmental liability in the future could be drawn back to the city rather than Turner. However, officials assured the RDC that proper investigations have been completed, so the chain of title would be investigated for violations instead.
"You've done a phase one and a phase two. So, anything that would be disclosed environmentally would have been identified," said Miller. "Because you did your environmental due diligence, if something else comes up, you are not liable for remediation expenses."
Since the city performed a phase two investigation, if there was an issue, it would go back to the seller or ultimately back to someone who didn't do phase one and phase two or contaminated the property.
Any reports would be reported to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) who would perform the investigative work for liability claims.
Law officials claimed that unless every company in violation in the chain of title filed for bankruptcy, then the city would never be held liable. The city also has insurance that would cover liability claims.
RDC members raised concerns over personal liability as people have been known to climb over the walls of the building and perform dangerous actions regardless of city enforcement recommendations.
Law officials affirmed that liability insurance should cover these instances as well. However, during the time the city is in possession of the property and the building's demolition, heightened security, temporary fences and more may be implemented.
Officials met with the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) on Wednesday to discuss grants for the property in the future despite not having closed yet. Updates of the meeting will likely be presented soon.
"I recommend that you get it over with. I want to clean the area up. I think it's a great addition to our park," said Rock. "I'm meeting with OCRA tomorrow about some grants to make this thing a green area."
After concerns that a meeting with OCRA may deter the buyer if the grant is not enough, Rock dispelled fears and promised a future for the area.
"We're just meeting with them tomorrow to make sure we are in the clear down the road to get what we need to do to make this a great addition to the park," said Rock. "I've got ideas, but I would like to get everyone else's ideas. My ideas are like a splash pad, pavillions and other things."
Rock invites other city officials and the public to offer ideas for the property in the future as well.
"We support what you're doing. We commend you for trying to clean that up," said President Jim Spurgeon. "We support you, but I think it's a natural hesitancy on the part because of past history with other properties that haven't been great."
Regardless of concerns, the RDC accepted the resolution to have the donation be made to the RDC and the commission will then pay the seller. RDC also authorized Rock to sign on behalf of RDC in the transaction.
A meeting to close is set for Monday.
