New construction projects in Gas City are underway after months of planning, but others have been postponed until the spring of 2022.
Code enforcement officer Ron Baker brought the property at 210 E South D St. into question and proposed a motion to put shovels in the ground. The city recently demolished the house across the street, but officials claim that the standing property is equally as horrendous and reflects poorly on the neighborhood and the city.
Officials claimed that the lot was becoming increasingly behind on taxes and was in violation of city ordinances. However, one problem persisted in the conversation. According to Mayor Bill Rock, the owner is unresponsive to any notices given to him, and even after taking extreme measures, there still remains no response.
“We’ve sent many reports, and as a matter of fact, I talked to his ex-wife about how to get ahold of this guy,” said Rock. “My suggestion is – I want to make sure legally we can do this – that we can go in and have somebody look at it and clean the area up.”
Baker claims he sent the owner a certified letter to an address in Hawaii, his previous address, and it was returned as the address was clarified as “unknown.”
Rock stated that if he was able to clean the area up immediately himself, that he would. However, he referred to law officials for a recommendation since the property still has an owner listed.
Officials claim that the property is in violation of different ordinances in Gas City, and the property is months behind on taxes.
During the Board of Works meeting, President Max Leavitt and board member Brian Swanner voted to begin the process of acquiring bids to renovate the area.
Demolition of the property will commence after a thorough investigation and was approved by legal officials attending the meeting.
Numerous projects have been postponed in Gas City until the spring, such as road construction and temperature-sensitive projects.
The 1st Street project will continue with water maintenance and installation until around Thanksgiving according to City Engineer Jason Miller due to complications with colder temperatures. The city has been in touch with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) about the stipulations of the project contract.
“As soon as that happens, they’ll shut down and then the bulk of the construction will happen in the spring,” said Miller. “We met with INDOT last week, and due to material availability for castings, pipe and other materials, the bulk of that work will be shifted to the spring.”
Construction crews will have 85 days after April first to complete the contract before legal consequences will begin.
The city applied for a community crossings grant due to the planned construction on these roadways and should be notified of its status soon. As of Tuesday, no status updates had been given for the grant.
“If we are awarded the one that you just applied for, which we should know something about this week, we will have paved almost 90 percent of our streets,” said Rock. “It’s not us, matter of fact, INDOT has already paid us, but we just don’t have anyone to pay.”
Beyond construction on specific streets, Rock highlighted the issue of potholes as temperatures decrease. As of Tuesday, Rock had not received any phone calls from citizens, but he notified the street department of their duty with potholes.
The public is encouraged to notify officials of any potholes that may be spotted so that they can be properly filled in a timely manner.
