A Gas City man who was struck by a car Saturday around 10:15 p.m. died from complications related to the injuries caused during the accident, according to police.
Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey said Tom Nelson, 79, of Gas City, died around 7:11 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, after being transported and treated at a Fort Wayne hospital. The manner of death was ruled accidental, and Dorsey said the cause of death was determined to be from “blunt force injuries” caused by the accident.
Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper Dustin Rutledge said investigators believe Nelson was attempting to cross Main Street near North Harrisburg Avenue when he was struck by a Pontiac G3.
Police say Kevin Mast, of Kokomo, was the driver of the vehicle.
Rutledge said the incident was ruled accidental and that no criminal charges are currently pending in the case.
“At this time the pedestrian has been determined to be at fault,” he said.
While the autopsy was completed earlier this week, Rutledge said investigators requested toxicology reports.
“Toxicology is pending on both,” Rutledge said. “However, I don’t suspect anything on either one.”
According to police, no other individuals were involved in the accident and no other injuries were reported.
The Gas City Police Department helped at the scene, but the case is being completed through the ISP Peru Post.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call ISP’s non-emergency phone line at 765-473-6666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.