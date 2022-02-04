Main Street Gas City has officially launched the new Hometown Heroes banner project that will be displayed along Main Street during the summer.
After receiving critiques on the last round of banners, the committee in charge of the banners has made alterations to incorporate the standards set by the community.
The new banners will be larger than the previous banners. The new banners will be two feet by four feet and will display a larger photo. The banners will only include the photo, name of the veteran and the branch of service of the veteran.
The names will be two inches in height on the new banners, which Main Street Gas City president Aimee Pearson stated would make the wording more visible to drivers. The previous banners were only two feet by three feet and displayed more information, which resulted in the banners being difficult to read for drivers according to the public.
“The previous banners have a lot of information on them like the branch of service, name, ‘honored by’ family members’ names, the years they were in service and their rank. We learned that is just too much information,” said Pearson. “We had a lot of people that thought those pictures were too small and the writing. They couldn’t read it all, which is true.”
The previous banners will be moved to the park upon approval by the park board. The banners will be displayed in areas where they will be visible to people walking around the area. Pearson commented that locals have already begun to volunteer to aid in the project.
“That’s our plan to use them in the park at a distance where you can read all the information that’s on the banner,” said Pearson. “It’s all that information that gets lost as they’re up on a pole 20 feet in the air.”
All banners that were purchased during the last hometown heroes banner project will be remade at no cost to the original applicant. Previous applicants are not required to submit another application. Any corrections for the banners should be directed to Mama Pearson’s Soaporium.
Mama Pearson’s Soaporium is currently taking orders through March 15 for $125 each. The fee includes the banner cost and a wind deflection pole bracket set that will be utilized to hang the banner. Interested parties can retrieve forms at 125 W Main St. in Gas City.
Pearson expressed that the project has already received numerous new orders and is expecting more to be filed in the next few weeks.
“We’ve had quite a few (orders). I’d say we’re at more than 30 new banners,” said Pearson. “That’s on top of the 220 that we had.”
Main Street Gas City will work with Hoosier Jiffy Print again for the project with the intent to maintain the local status of the project.
The new banners will be displayed along Main Street in May and will be displayed until veteran’s day in November.
A prototype of the banners and more information can be found on the Main Street Gas City Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.