A Gas City woman’s pet cockatoo is dead, but no human injuries were reported after a house fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Dee McCoy, who rents the home at 918 S. Fourth Street in Gas City, said she left about 45 minutes before she received a call about the fire.
“I wish I would have been there,” McCoy said to her sisters as she talked about her cockatoo, Peanut, who lived with McCoy for at least 10 years. “Maybe I would have gotten Peanut out.”
According to multiple firefighters, the fire had consumed the bedroom and was leading toward the rest of the house through the hallway when crews arrived.
“We had pretty heavy smoke showing when we pulled up, so we didn’t know what all we were getting into,” Gas City Volunteer Fire Department Cpt. Nick Baker said as he explained why Mill Township Volunteer Fire Department was on scene too. “We basically had good dark smoke showing on the end of the residence right around the living quarters, the bedroom. It was pushing out pretty good through the eaves.”
Baker said crews arrived on scene in about four minutes and focused on getting the fire knocked down – which took approximately five minutes to control – since EMS told them that everybody was out of the structure.
“That was a game-changer for us,” Baker said. “We knew we weren’t going in to rescue anybody, which is great. All we were here to do was put out the fire and contain it to that one area."
While the fire is still under investigation, Baker said investigators believe the fire was caused by a heating unit.
He said the house is not currently habitable.
“They’ve got too much damage. They will not be able to stay here tonight,” he said. “If I had to put an estimate on the damage, I would ballpark it around $50,000 to $60,000 in damage.”
Even though McCoy said she’s received a lot of bad news recently, she said the support of friends and family has helped her.
“I’ll pull through though. I always have,” McCoy said as she stood next to two of her sisters who showed up to support her.
Her boss from Good Time Charlie's, where McCoy managed the kitchen, stood with her as crews worked the fire for about an hour, 20 minutes of which was spent making sure hot spots were put out so it didn't reignite or spread.
“My boss came by, and my neighbors over there, they’re real good. She keeps an eye on my house. We are pretty tight here,” she said. “Everybody knows everybody.”
Baker thanked the Mill Township Volunteer Firefighters who were able to help control the situation with a quick response.
“I’m just thankful that we’ve got the help of these other departments for help. Some days we’ve got guys available and can come help and other days we don’t,” he said. “We had a great turnout and a bunch of bodies here in a matter of minutes.”
