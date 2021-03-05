Otto Bennett said he does not remember anything from the events of Jan. 26.
On that day, Gas City Fire and Gas City Rescue departments received a call about an unresponsive man at American Woodmark on Parkway Drive in Gas City.
Bennett was that man.
Julie Sullivan was just coming back in from a lunch break at the cabinet manufacturing company when she first realized something was wrong.
“I had just come back from lunch, and I saw a lady waving her hands,” said Sullivan. “Then I saw Otto was down, so I just ran to him.”
Sullivan, a former EMT, said that Bennett was still breathing when she got to him.
That did not last for long, as shortly afterwards Bennett quit breathing. Sullivan had to take action.
“I knew he needed help,” said Sullivan. “I knew what to do.”
Sullivan performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Bennett for 20 minutes while someone contacted the rescue department and they got to the scene.
“I’m so thankful that he’s here,” said Sullivan. “I’m thankful he has his family. That’s what kept going through my mind the whole time is that he has family that needs him, and it just pushed me to keep going and going. I was worn out and sore. I’m sure he was too.”
Bennett’s wife, Lori, found out soon after everything that had happened.
“One of the guys that he worked with called me on Facebook Messenger to let me know about it,” Lori Bennett said. “I got a ride to get going and get to the hospital, thank goodness.”
Bennett was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived to tend to him. In the ambulance, he began to respond. He was taken to Marion General Hospital, but only stayed there for a few minutes to be further stabilized.
Bennett was then taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.
At Lutheran, Bennett underwent quintuple bypass surgery around five blockages in his heart to restore the blood flow to his heart and the rest of his body.
Sullivan was given updates on Bennett’s health by her manager, and then was able to talk to Lori Bennett and get an update on Otto’s status.
Surgery was successful, and Otto was soon able to be discharged from the hospital.
At the March 3 Gas City Council meeting, Sullivan was presented a heroism award by Gas City Fire and Rescue Chief Nick Baker for her effort on behalf of Otto Bennett.
“Her brave selfless actions resulted in the saving of Mr. Otto Bennett’s life,” Baker said at the meeting.
All of the first responders who arrived at the scene were also given a life saving commendation bar.
At the meeting, Otto Bennett got to address all of the people that had played a role in saving his life.
“I just want to thank all of you for being there,” he said. “I appreciate it.”
“It’s not very often in that stage that you can actually bring someone back,” Baker said. “Typically CPR, once CPR is started your chance of survival is pretty slim. He was very fortunate.”
Baker said he wanted to make sure Sullivan received the award for her actions.
“I wanted to give credit to Ms. Sullivan,” said Baker. “Because that was key. She had no obligation to step up and do what she did, but she did. She seen the need and she immediately kicked into action and she began CPR, so that was key.”
Since the incident, Bennett and Sullivan have kept in touch. Bennett’s wife said the only thing she and her husband could say.
“Bunches and bunches of thank yous,” Lori Bennett said. “It’s just never enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.