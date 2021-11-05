Main Street Gas City sponsored banners to support hometown heroes for Veteran’s Day that will be displayed along Main Street.
The banners will showcase veterans who have thrived in the community with their picture and text that describes their accomplishments.
“I have only hope that this will improve (Gas City). I did not realize the impact and the importance of honoring these heroes, but as these people started bringing in pictures of their veterans and the stories behind it, there were times I actually started crying,” said committee leader Amie Pearson. “I was just blown away by the youth and the bravery. I think our young people need to see that. We need to be proud and honor that.”
Many of the city officials commented about how the banners are nothing but positivity for the community and hope that community members will show their appreciation for these veterans.
“This is a labor of love for this community,” said clerk treasurer Karen Wood. “The committee volunteered to do this just to help out the community.”
The project spawned from comments from veterans Spike Gaskin, Brain Swanner and Max Leavitt who have been pitching the idea for years. Pearson said that she agreed to complete the project if the veterans served on the committee to ensure they were done perfectly.
The committee began work in August, and the hanging of the banners should be completed by Monday. According to Pearson, community members placed 217 orders to honor their veterans with pictures and story details.
“The best way to stop and see it is to take a walk down Main Street because driving by makes it too hard to read all the details put on the banners this time,” said Pearson. “There’s a lot of information on there. They were proud. Their families are so proud, so we tried to put as much information on there as we could.”
The electric department will be handling the placement of the banners and have expressed their honor in the work.
“It’s really busy up Main Street and it’s going to give people a lot of things to look at,” said electric supervisor Dick Justice. “It’s just showing the public what we think of our veterans. I am a veteran myself, and I am very happy with the way it is being done and honoring the veterans that we have. Whether they be peacetime or war time, they served our country and are veterans.”
Some public comments raised concern with the banners layout and presentation, but the city has already taken action in solving any issues.
“We have had a lot of great comments on social media, but there were a few people who were a little upset that the names weren’t as visible if you’re going down the road,” said Mayor Bill Rock. “If you were to park your car and go down the sidewalk, they look great. We have offered Main Street Gas City to redo the banners that would go up on memorial weekend to appease some of the people who weren’t real happy that the names weren’t as visible.”
Banners will stay up throughout the holidays. The electric department will take them down when they take down the lights in early January to preserve the banners through the harshness of winter. Banners will be put back up on Memorial Day and will stay up until Veterans Day in 2022.
The vinyl banners were commissioned from Hoosier Jiffy Print, who were honored to work with the city on the project.
“It was a lot, but it was very fun to design,” said a Hoosier Jiffy Print representative. “It’s been really fun to work on it. It was a really fun project for the city.”
Pearson expressed her enjoyment of working on the project and with Hoosier Jiffy Print as a whole, and hopes to work with them again in the future.
“Working with Jiffy Print was the best experience, absolutely. They were so helpful. They did an excellent job,” said Pearson. “We couldn’t be happier with Hoosier Jiffy Print and keeping it local in Grant County.”
Banners are for fallen veterans as well as those still living in Grant County, and sponsorships will be available again for Memorial Day in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.