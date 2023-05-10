Gas City is one step closer to construction of the fitness court at Turner Park after raising substantially more than the minimum goal. The total funds raised for the project were $76,800 by the April 30 deadline, which allows the Gas City to receive a matching grant of $50,000 as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program.
In March, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and IHCDA launched a crowdfunding campaign for Gas City residents to have a new place to exercise. Funds from this campaign will create a state of the art fitness court that will feature gym and exercise equipment. Located at the new Turner Park, this space will have easy access to the city pool and park, and planned connection to the Cardinal Greenway. The addition of the fitness court will allow for an entire new workout space, free for everyone.
