New updates and complaints were addressed Tuesday night at the Gas City Council and Board of Works meetings.
The Gas City Council passed a new building permit fee schedule that in turn will waive fees for those who are implementing small replacements such as windows in their homes. Previously, repairs of this sort required a $50 replacement fee regardless of what the project was, even if the window was broken by a stray baseball and just needed fixing.
The fee schedule was unanimously approved and will take effect immediately.
Gas City Mayor Bill Rock said the fee was not necessary and would benefit the community more the quicker it was signed into law this week.
“The other one had that you got charged $50 if you put in windows or siding. We felt that anytime you are doing a home improvement, the fee should be waived,” said Rock. “I don’t think you should have to pay $50 for the siding for anyone in the city.”
Council also passed several different salary ordinances onto a third reading at a future meeting, which included those for elected officials, Civil City employees, and City utility.
There may be advertised public input accepted in the future for the salary ordinances depending on the limitation that public hearings must be advertised at least ten days before the actual meeting.
A copy of the ordinances should be available from Gas City Hall, 211 E. Main St., at 765-677-3079.
The proposed budget was also opened for a public hearing during the meeting, but again, no comments were received by the public.
Therefore, with a unanimous vote among the Council, the budget was passed onto the third reading, which will then lead the Council to vote on its adoption on the 19th.
However, it appeared as if the Council had already decided on whether or not the budget was sufficient and ready to pass.
Updates and complaints were heard from different City Officers during the meeting that held significance for themselves, their department or the citizens of the city.
Many citizens have reportedly complained about overgrown weeds and grass and requested the city to cut them down, but the city wanted to assure the public that it is private property. Council said the owners are being pressured into it, but the city ultimately has no direct influence at the moment.
Brain Burbank, street department superintendent, urged people who wish to have their leaves removed from their yard are required to bag them and leave them for the street department to pick up at the moment.
As of right now, the street department is not prepared to utilize the street vacuum to clean the leaves due to the excess amount of leaves that have still yet to fall during the season.
“We’ve got a few small piles in town but really not enough to fire up our leaf vac, so those folks are going to have to bag those leaves if they want me to pick them up this early,” said Burbank. “As you guys know, there’s quite a few leaves still in the trees, so it’ll probably be awhile before we get our leaf bag out.”
Burbank urges citizens who wish to dispose of their leaves to “mulch” their leaves by shredding them with their lawn mower as this will help their own lawn as well as dispose of the leaves naturally.
