Conversation was sparked between Mayor Bill Rock, Economic Growth Council Executive Director Tim Eckerle and the Redevelopment Commission about a new property in Gas City Tuesday evening.
A service industry will be moving into Gas City in the near future, but officials are keeping the exact details private until construction begins. Rock hopes that this expansion will benefit Gas City by expanding and implementing new construction for an industrial park.
The appraisal of the land was $201,000 according to City Engineer Jason Miller. City officials figured that this sum could be reduced or paid in full with different incentives.
Officials initially thought to give purchasers of the land two different offers for how to proceed with their construction. The options included a discounted rate for the land or a tax abatement for two to five years.
Eckerle highlighted Senior Director for Economic Development Services Charity Bailey's suggestions for the agreement which he hopes will inspire good business through incentives.
"I really like Charity's idea of rewarding them for being good corporate citizens. How would we define that? Do you have any thoughts that way?" said Eckerle. "I think that sends lots of good messages in my mind."
City officials considered the idea, but expressed worries on how a "good corporate citizen" would be defined in the agreement as well as other issues in the future.
"I think whatever we do – if we do anything – with giving them land, we need to do like we did before and put a safeguard in there so we don't leave the land to them and in a year they're gone. We need some safeguard there," said councilman Larry Terwillegar.
Eckerle held with his appreciation for Bailey's idea of community involvement as a measure of performance with incentives for remaining in good standing, which could promote businesses to remain for the long-term.
"I really like this community involvement. Do you want us to go down that path? Are you comfortable trying to mention that to them and reward them for being good corporate citizens," said Eckerle. "I'm assuming we'll enter into some sort of relationship that ends up with a land discount over a period of time. One of the performance factors would be their community involvement."
It was then mentioned that this would be feasible if a "good corporate citizen" was obligated to be a corporate sponsor of items that Gas City needs.
Rock expressed interest in the idea, claiming that the city could use a splash pad, swimming pool, auditorium and more, which would be easier with corporate sponsors.
Law officials agreed that all of the proposed ideas were feasible in the realm of law and provided no specific recommendation.
Miller stressed that time was of the essence in deciding a plan as the company expressed interest in beginning construction before the end of November if possible.
"That's what we told them. We're going to bend the rules. We're going to do what we can do within the legal realm, but if they want to be starting construction, foundation by Thanksgiving, we'll find a way to make it happen," said Miller.
Eckerle ensured that no rules would be bent beyond what law officials permit, but the city will attempt to grant the company as much leeway as possible.
Commission settled to have Rock present the ideas and work with the company to settle on a mutually-beneficial plan for the land.
Other specifics, such as job numbers, estimated that a possibility of 30 jobs could be created, but the number expected was dropped to 10-15 jobs to not fall short later at the advice of Eckerle.
"You are doing a good job of diversifying the economy so we aren't going to have what happened with the glass factories closing," said President Jim Spurgeon. "Regardless of the job numbers, the more you can do that, the better, and you help secure our future."
The commission reiterated that showing other companies the ease of working with Gas City will hopefully inspire new businesses to begin development in the near future.
With the new business beginning construction soon and Rock's plans to visit Ohio for a meeting to bring in even more companies, Rock hopes a full industrial park may be available in 2022.
