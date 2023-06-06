Gas City celebrates June First Friday
mkeller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Single-vehicle crash results in fatality
- MPD arrests man in connection with drug charges
- GOP fills District 31 seat
- It’s not perfect, but it’s a start on immigration reform
- 609 years of life experience
- Main Street Gas City prepares for upcoming First Friday
- Here’s what to expect from likely appeals in the licensing litigation against local OB-GYN
- Argylls top Lapel for second-straight regional crown
- Sheriff's office warns of scam phone calls
- Blooms-N-Berries returns for 23rd annual strawberry festival
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Gas City celebrates June First Friday
- Gas City Concerts at the Park prepares for 2023 season
- Most eligible Indiana schools hesitant to sign up for federal free meal program, per new report
- Community Calendar: Things to do
- Eagles' 4x8, Indians' Nelson earn state track medals
- Logan Donald Miller
- Legislators field questions from local leaders
- Blooms-N-Berries returns for 23rd annual strawberry festival
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.