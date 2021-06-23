The owners have been working overtime to renovate and recreate their building, located at 245 E. Main St. in Gas City, to make it into a local brewery, featuring locally-crafted beer and wine slushies. They are reaching the final stages after outfitting the old building with beer taps, pictured here, and other modern touches.
After more than a decade of honing their craft, a local couple in Gas City are preparing to share their love for brewing beer with the community, creating a space with three other couples that is amassing a dedicated following on social media.
Owners Missy and Dennis Sample, Susan and Scott Sample, Dan and Chris Patton, Kirk Morrison and Tara Eastburn have been working hard completely gutting their new building at 245 E. Main St. in preparation of opening Gas City Brewing Co. in the coming weeks.
