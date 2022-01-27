Gas City evaluated and approved a new proposal to match the Community Crossings Grant to update new roads across the northern and southern areas of the city.
City engineer Jason Miller presented the council with a proposal for a $1 million match for the Community Crossings Grant that will likely be received in the spring.
Miller worked with councilman Don Clark and councilman Troy Richards to develop a short list of roadways that will be affected by the upcoming grant. The proposal was paired with the pre-approved asset management plan that would then be submitted to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) for approval.
The updated list of roads will need to be submitted to INDOT by Friday and will then be evaluated for grant funds.
Councilman Larry Terwillegar recommended that Miller coordinate with the Clerk Treasurer’s office to develop an in-depth plan for the $1 million match for the roadways.
“I have been working with (the Clerk Treasurer’s office). We do have programmed $1 million of spending for this type of activity with INDOT knowing it’s coming,” said Miller. “We do have sufficient funds.”
The total project in its current state during the proposal totaled $800,000. The city was discussing the possibility of adding additional roads to increase the costs up to $1 million to cover more of the road construction. The final tally was not available at the last point of contact.
One of the main roads in the discussion was Beaner Boulevard, which is located in the tax increment financing (TIF) area. Terwillegar recommended that the council rule to utilize the TIF funding to finance that roadwork instead of the Community Crossings Grant to allow for more roads to be added to the list in the future.
The council discussed the proposal briefly where Mayor Bill Rock stated that he believes the council should approve the $1 million match for the Community Crossings Grant to ensure that the highest number of roads were reworked during 2022.
“My suggestion would be to the council is to go for the full million. That allows us to get more streets done,” said Rock. “If we’ve got the coverage – the 25 percent – then why not get as many streets as we can done–bang for your buck.”
Technically, authorization by the council was not required for the $1 million match as the original application submitted by Rock was sufficient enough for the grant. However, Miller requested the council to approve the request as a precaution for the city to be placed in the minutes of the meeting.
If the council did not approve the request, then the city would need to file an application that would then need to be approved following the original offer from INDOT. In that case, the city would not be able to accept the funds from INDOT until the plan was approved by the council.
The request was approved unanimously by the council. Clark and Richards offered to find additional streets that may be utilized for the list to increase the cost to the threshold. If the councilmen did not propose new streets, Miller suggested that he would assess the asset management plan to locate the streets with the most critical issues for the city to fix.
The list is considered fluid and will likely change over the course of the project. The final list was unavailable at the last point of contact. However, the only confirmed cost was an estimated $250,000 to update Beaner Boulevard, which might be offset by the TIF fund.
