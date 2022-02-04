Gas City council adopted two requests for residential tax abatements and postponed a third request due to insufficient and conflicting information.
The abatements were initially filed with the Zoning and Planning Board (ZPB) where an initial permit fee was paid. ZPB director Brad Kline filed the paperwork with Clerk Treasurer Karen Wood who then presented it to the council.
The first abatement was filed by Jodie and Christina Muller for 1041 Candy Creek Ct. in Gas City. The council adopted the tax abatement request without much discussion and will post the information for an upcoming public hearing.
The second abatement was filed by Jose and Nhuramy Gonzales for 720 Arletta Glenn Dr. in the Meadows of Walnut Creek in Gas City. The council also adopted the request without much discussion, and it will also be discussed at an upcoming public hearing.
The third abatement was filed by Currency Formula LLC for 416 E. South D. St. in Gas City and was declined. The request was sent back to the Area Plan Commission for further review as the address listed already has a residential home on the land.
The abatements will cover an estimated 33 percent of the taxes per year after the submission of the assessed valuation. Wood stated that the city relinquishes the tax income to promote new interest in the construction of residential homes in the city.
The city has been utilizing tax abatements for several decades and has seen an increase in growth due to the reduction in tax costs for the first three years according to Wood.
“The housing abatements bring people that want to develop in Gas City. It is something that has been done for years. We seem to continue with our growth of new housing,” said Mayor Bill Rock. “We’re in the process of maybe putting in another 34 to 50 homes that help lure in people that want to invest in our city.”
According to Wood, the abatements are one of the unique properties of Gas City as other cities in Indiana do not offer residential tax abatements to new homeowners, which is one of the reasons that Gas City has upheld the tradition.
Any new homeowner is welcome to apply for a tax abatement according to Wood. The only qualification is that the applicant must be planning to build a residential home on the new lot and will begin construction within a preset time frame.
“It can scare people to death because there’s five to eight documents you have to fill out,” said Wood. “We would provide help along those lines and Brad certainly would provide help. The forms look overwhelming, but it’s not that big of a deal.”
The abatements will be open for a public hearing on Feb. 15 during the city council meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Gas City Hall on Main Street.
