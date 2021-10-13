Animal cruelty in Gas City will face scrutiny and more enforcement now thanks to a law passed at this week’s meeting at city hall.
The Gas City Council officially adopted the new animal control ordinance in hopes to decrease any animal abuse suffered in the city. The ordinance was introduced at a previous meeting and was passed onto a second reading and public comment, which occurred Tuesday evening. No public comments were heard and the ordinance, so council decided to suspend the rules and pass the law unanimously.
With a vote of 4-0 and an endorsement by Mayor Bill Rock, the ordinance was passed into effect immediately.
Rock was the first to speak upon the subject, declaring the reasoning for suspending the rules was to not only speed up the process but to save the animals of Gas City. Rock recognized that numerous weeks have passed since its introduction and apologized for the wait.
“I’m glad that you guys had some patience to wait. I have animals. I love my animals. I treat them like my own kids,” said Rock. “No one here will let any animal be abused. However, there is protocol that needs to be followed.”
It was decided by Rock and Chief of Police Christian Huston that warnings would be given to those in violation first rather than outwardly ticketing them as a means of cleaning up the streets. This idea is predicated on the idea that a simple warning will hopefully inspire those in violation to build appropriate structures before police would have to begin ticketing and patrolling the neighborhood more.
“I’m not here to write tickets. I’m hoping they’ll abide by it, but if they don’t it gives you the authority to write tickets; however, I’d like a warning first,” said Rock. “We’re not here to write tickets, we are here to make sure the city gets cleaned up and that the animals get taken care of.”
Rock mentioned that his main concern was only one area of the city where there have been numerous complaints about violations, but he assured that the ordinance would make changes everywhere.
Rock also thanked everyone in attendance and the citizens of Gas City for their patience in dealing with the new ordinance as adopting new matters can take time.
The adopted law will cover neglect, abandonment, required vaccinations and more regarding proper animal care by owners.
The law has more specific and specialized wording that will allow for readers to fully understand the rules and the consequences and addresses recent issues expressed in Gas City by citizens.
Officers will now be able to ticket violators for up to $500 depending on the violation after their courtesy warning window has expired.
The new ordinance holds sections regarding proper housing for outdoor animals, abandonment, duty to report animals who have been hit by a vehicle, animal cruelty in general and much more.
According to Huston, warnings will begin to be issued Wednesday to those in violation of the new ordinance, and will then give pet owners ample time to fix their living conditions for their animals.
Rock and Huston agreed that both parties should display the a notice of the new ordinance on their respective Facebook pages as soon as possible to help spread the word further.
A copy of the full ordinance is available from Gas City Hall, 211 E. Main St., at 765-677-3079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.