LOGANSPORT — Students participating in the Incite Garden Program (IGP) at the Logansport Juvenile Correctional Facility have been working very hard tending the garden to ensure a robust harvest over the summer months. To foster a sense of ownership, each student had a section of the garden to call their own and were able to mark their garden section with a creative sign to illustrate the pride of ownership.
Skills each student learns aren't limited to how to plant and care and tend the garden. They also learn the importance of team work, healthy competition and working together to the benefit of people they don't even know.
