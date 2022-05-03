Del Garcia won the Republican primary for Grant County Sheriff on Tuesday night and Scott Hunt came out on top in the party contest for County Prosecutor.
Garcia beat out a field of four Sheriff’s Office candidates with just over 42 percent of the vote. Hunt beat incumbent Rodney Faulk with nearly 66 percent of the vote.
Other local winners on Tuesday night included, Ann Vermilion who beat challenger Andy Lyons in the Republican primary for State House Dist. 31.
Brian L. Hunt won in the Upland Town Council District 3 primary beating out incumbent John Bonham. And At-Large incumbent Ron Sutherland won in Upland fending off challenges from Kevin Webb and Jerry Briles.
Results:
Grant County Sheriff
Delmiro (Del) Garcia – 2,732- 42.09%
Ed Beaty – 963 – 14.84%
Kevin D. Carmichael – 350 – 5.39%
Eric L. Fields – 1232 – 18.98%
Scott Haley – 1,214 – 18.70%
Grant County Prosecutor
Scott J. Hunt – 4,162 – 65.79%
Rodney Lee Faulk – 2,164 – 34.21%
Upland Town Council – Dist. 3
Brian L. Hunt – 222 – 58.12%
John Bonham – 160 – 41.88%
Upland Town Council – At Large
Ron Sutherland – 186 – 46.73%
Kevin R. Webb – 127 – 31.91%
Jerry Briles – 85 – 21.36%
State Rep. Dist 31
Ann Vermilion – 4,623 – 73.9%
Andy Lyons – 1,632 – 26.1%
