Longtime Sweetser Town Council member and town leader Rich Gamble passed away earlier this year after fighting an ongoing illness. His passing left the town reeling.
“It’s very sad for the whole town and the community,” said fellow town councilman Travis LeMaster “He had been a longtime member of the community, longtime councilman, a friend on the council. A very very good, dedicated server to his church, he was well respected. He had a terrible illness that took his life.
