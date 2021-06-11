Family Service Society, Inc. (FSSI) has received $20,000 from the United Way of Grant County through their COVID-19 Emergency Relief Initiative (ERI) funding to be used to support summer services related to student credit recovery programming.
The funding will allow Truancy Recovery & Academic Recovery (TRAC) programming to open up more spots to students in Marion and Grant County during the summer. TRAC works with high school students to recover lost credits due to missed days at school.
