The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Dec. 31 that Breanca Merritt, Ph.D., will serve as the agency’s first chief health equity and ADA officer, beginning January 4. Merritt is the founding director of the Center for Research on Inclusion and Social Policy at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, as well as a clinical assistant professor in IUPUI’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, and adjunct faculty for the Africana Studies program.
FSSA recently created the chief health equity and ADA officer position to provide leadership in the evaluation of policy decisions that affect race equity, to build metrics for agency accountability, ensuring agency adherence to the Americans with Disabilities Act, and to serve at the executive level working to build a culture of equity across the agency. The position will report directly to the FSSA secretary and also be responsible for leading FSSA’s Office of Healthy Opportunities.
