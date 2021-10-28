Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) welcomed esteemed public speaker and mathematician Freeman Hrabowski to speak for a seminar on diversity in higher education.
Hrabowski is the president of the University of Maryland’s Baltimore Campus (UMBC) where he has worked to instill a sense of unity through attention to diversity on his campus. IWU Interim Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Reuben Rubio welcomed Hrabowski and praised his work, listing every honor UMBC and Hrabowski have received.
“It’s a massive privilege – I don’t know how else I can say it – to be able to welcome Hrabowski to Indiana Wesleyan,” said Rubio. “I know Hrabowski revels in the fact that UMBC receives the honors and the accolades for these things even though he’s very much the driving force behind that.”
Hrabowski immediately noticed the lack of students in the audience, comparing his seminar to preaching to a congregation, where no one outside will receive the message as clearly. His main focus was on how students need to engage with the material to truly understand it.
“I would challenge you to think about this: the next time you bring in somebody to talk about these things, think about the approach that you use to have faculty bring their students to the setting to have the conversation,” said Hrabowski. “The worst thing we do in America when it comes to these issues is that we try to do something when they are in crisis. Then, we gotta kinda talk about it, and everybody gets very uncomfortable.”
He challenged IWU to involve their students in the diversity lectures as Hrabowski’s seminars at Yale are “packed” with students, which leads to higher rates of retention.
His emphasis on engagement stems from an interaction with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when he marched in a peaceful protest when he was 12 where Dr. King said, “What you children do this day will have an impact on children who have not yet been born.”
“Nothing takes the place of connections, human connections, knowing that every child has the ability to be great,” said Hrabowski.
Hrabowski began highlighting educational disparities by referencing the college education rate in 1965, where the national average was 10 percent of the U.S. population holding a four-year college degree, with White people amounting to 11 percent and the Black community accounting for 2-3 percent.
“The fact is that 90 percent of all Americans – in essence – didn’t think their kids would go to college,” said Hrabowski. “This is what I’m getting to in terms of the culture where we are.”
In the present day, the average is around 30 percent, with the Asian population graduating with a rate of 55 percent, the White population with 38 percent, the Black population with 23 percent, and the Latinx population with 15 percent according to Hrabowski.
“This is why I want students to be in here. I want you to think about this because they don’t know that history, they don’t know that we profited from helping one group and then other groups followed also,” said Hrabowski.
Hrabowski continued by highlighting how this history will enlighten the future leaders and must be taught and understood.
“At this point in our world, in our country, people who are going to lead – our students and our reverends are going to be leaders and professionals – must come to understand how we are different, how we have things in common, how we talk to people, how we understand the history that got us to this point,” said Hrabowski. “If we don’t, then we have lost. We have lost because now we know our demographics: we have more and more people of color, so today we don’t just talk about Black and White.”
Thus, Hrabowski believes that teaching holds a high significance in producing diversity-enriched students and that the development of character derives from culture.
“Teachers touch eternity through their students,” said Hrabowski. “Your thoughts become your words. Your words become your actions. Your actions become your habits. Your habits become your character. Your character becomes your destiny.”
