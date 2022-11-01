For the last several years, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has hosted an in-person event during the week of Veteran’s Day where the names of every single name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is read in the order in which it appears on The Wall. This year, a local version of the ceremony will take place in Grant County.
Dr. Lori Goss-Reaves is professor at Indiana Wesleyan University and recently published her book “Kiss Lori For Me: A Vietnam Corpsman’s Sacriﬁce, His Widow’s Undying Love, and Their Daughter’s Quest to Find the Truth” which tells the story of her own father, Larry Jo Goss, who died in the line of duty. Goss-Reaves is one of thousands of volunteers traveling to Washington D.C. to read names at the ceremony, including her father’s name.
(0) comments
