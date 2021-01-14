WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue Extension invites livestock farmers and ranchers to join Controlling Pasture Weeds, a virtual field day set for 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Participants will learn about pasture research occurring at Purdue and best practices for controlling weeds on the farm.
Purdue faculty and Extension specialists will discuss pasture research that was completed at Scholer Farm and share drone footage and videos. Participants will learn how to reduce weeds in a pasture and steps to getting herbicides approved for use.
