A native Frankfort man is partnering with Skydive Indianapolis to raise money for veterans and veteran families in Indiana.
Event organizer, Michael Prage, will join Skydive Indianapolis and Folds of Honor Indiana to jumpstart a skydiving fundraiser at the Frankfort Municipal Airport at 3009 W. State Route 28 in Frankfort on July 3 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The event will allow for community members to purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $212, and proceeds will be donated to Folds of Honor to support scholarship opportunities for children of veterans.
“Being a disabled Veteran myself, I love that Folds of Honor provides scholarship opportunities for spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members,” said Prage. “Some have paid the ultimate sacrifice and will not be there to watch one of the most important events in their children’s lives. This helps make it easier on the families of those who served honorably and selflessly.”
The event is intended as a cross-section of fundraising and providing an unforgettable experience for those in the community. Prage commented that the event is expecting a lower turnout than other events organized by Prage due to the nature of skydiving, but he continued to express that every cent matters and community members should overcome fears of heights or airplanes to delve into the meaning of the event or donate.
“We all have seen by now the tremendous impact that war has had on our military families,” said Prage. “Helping with scholarships to further education takes a huge financial worry off the ones that need it most.”
Prage has organized several charity events for different organizations within the past years, such as a charity event for foster children and families where he simulated a climb of Mt. Everest. Prage stressed that the skydiving event is similar in scope to his previous events, but he stressed that the mission of the event is beyond him and can only be accomplished with the help of the community.
“I’m the one putting it on, but I have support from the Folds of Honor and Skydive Indianapolis,” said Prage. “I have another guy that is willing to donate $1,000 per jumper, so we are trying to get more people to jump to drum up more money for Folds of Honor.”
Prage recommended for community members who wish to participate but possess a fear of skydiving to donate to the cause. Prage and Folds of Honor expect that the event will expand in the future and more members of the community will participate.
“I don’t think we’re going to have that many jumpers. It takes a certain person to jump out of an airplane. Hopefully, we can get people to donate and get people stirred up for next year,” said Prage. “Next year will be even bigger. We’re just trying to get our feet wet and get one started so we can branch off from that next year.”
Select bookings for military members are available, and Skydive Indianapolis stressed that all participants must be at least 18 years old and weigh under 200 pounds to jump.
Participants are encouraged to visit www.skydiveindianapolis.com/en/prices to hold their place with a $50 deposit that will be refunded when the participant arrives for their scheduled jump time. Then, participants will be instructed to pay for the jump and encouraged to make a donation at indiana.foldsofhonor.org or www.fourcornersoutdoor.com.
Participants are encouraged to consistently monitor the indiana.foldsofhonor.org website and Folds of Honor Facebook page for updates as the event draws closer. Weather concerns may delay jump times.
