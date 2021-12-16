Frances Slocum Elementary recently received a $10,000 donation from two anonymous donors that will help with developments for a family resource room.
The resource room will provide materials for Frances Slocum families to check out during family nights as well as upon additional request.
Frances Slocum faculty expressed immense gratitude and excitement for the donation as it will help progress a project further that could have been a burden for the school due to high costs.
“We are so thankful to create this space and opportunity for our Frances Slocum Families,” said Frances Slocum Elementary principal Rianne Aguilar. “We are hopeful that providing resources for families will allow our students to be fully immersed in literacy and numeracy without the extra burden of finding materials on their own. Our goal is, and will always be, to continue to cultivate a community of learners.”
The donors stated that they value education as a whole and the family resources will allow for that education to prosper even further.
Community Foundation of Grant County development manager Shelly Jones worked as the intermediary between the elementary school and the two donors to maintain a mutually beneficial relationship while respecting the donors’ wishes to remain anonymous.
Jones said the Community Foundation prides itself on being an ease-of-access channel for donors to give to charity without the stress of working through the donation alone. Through the Community Foundation, the donors were able to sponsor the Frances Slocum Rising Fund that will aid in improving education in the elementary school.
“We were happy to assist these donors in meeting their charitable giving goals,” said Jones.
According to Jones, most donations made to the Community Foundation are endowed and are placed into a fund that will benefit the targeted organization through multiple means. However, the donation for the family resource center was not endowed, so it will only be useable for the project and will not be transferred to other projects in the future.
“It was a pass-through donation,” said Jones. “Although, the generosity made quite the impact and will improve the educational attainment opportunities for numerous students and their families.”
Donating through the Community Foundation provides a means for donors to relieve some of the stress of donation filing, remain anonymous if they wish and mark the donation as a pass-through donation for a specific cause.
“All donations to the Community Foundation are handled with respect and with confidentiality,” said Jones. “We are always willing to honor a donor’s request to remain anonymous.”
Community Foundation will also provide donors with tax-deductible receipts for the donation. However, Jones stressed that the foundation does not offer assistance with tax filings and materials garnered from the foundation should not be taken as legal or tax advice.
Jones mentioned that the foundation offers maximum tax-advantages as well but stressed that every donor should consult a professional and financial advisor for advice before and after giving to charity.
One of the most appealing aspects of donating through the Community Foundation is that the nonprofit is a local organization in Grant County that is involved in every city and town.
“Our team’s knowledge on community issues and needs enables donors to broaden their giving by building on our philanthropic expertise,” said Jones. “These donors chose to work with the Foundation because we are capable of facilitating and simplifying even the most complex forms of giving.”
